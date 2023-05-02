A 75-year-old Madison man has been charged with allegedly fleeing the scene after he hit a pregnant woman with his car on the North Side last month.

Rudy Amador allegedly drove his car into the woman while she walked across a parking lot with her dog at 2845 N. Sherman Ave. on April 27, according to a criminal complaint filed Tuesday.

A witness told Madison police that the woman and Amador had a brief argument before he rammed her with his car and kept on driving without slowing down, the complaint said. On surveillance footage, police saw Amador's vehicle accelerate into the pedestrian, throwing her onto the hood of the car before she fell off onto the pavement, the complaint said.

Three days after the incident, the woman told Madison police the crash led to the end of her six-week-old pregnancy.

When police visited his house, Amador denied driving his car into the woman and told them that the woman fell over as he tried to drive around her, the complaint said.

Amador appeared in court Tuesday on felony charges of a hit-and-run causing great bodily harm and second-degree recklessly endangering safety. A Dane County court commissioner released him from custody on a $500 signature bond with a preliminary hearing set for Friday.

If convicted of both felonies, Amador could face up to 27 and a half years in prison and $75,000 in fines.

According to the complaint:

A witness told police she saw the victim have an argument with two older white people in a black sedan as she crossed in front of their vehicle with her dog. The witness heard the vehicle's occupant tell the woman to "get out of the way" right before it accelerated and abruptly angled right into her.

Police saw the same thing when they pulled surveillance footage from the nearby Willy Street Co-op.

"It took her off her feet," the witness told police.

Amador "does not stop at all, and he turns right before driving away," the complaint said.

Amador later told police that the woman started yelling at them because he had honked at her.

In his interview with police, Amador said when he "pulled the car over" the victim then "stumbled backward."

Amador told police he did not check on the woman because she appeared OK and continued to yell.

The woman told police that in addition to her lost pregnancy, she needed a brace for her hip and leg due to a fracture caused by the incident.

