73-year-old woman's body sat in car in mall parking lot for 2 days, police say

A 73-year-old Madison woman was found dead in her car in the West Towne Mall parking lot two days after buying food from a nearby restaurant.

Police were asked to do a welfare check at the woman’s Southwest Side home on North Wickham Court around 5:25 p.m. Saturday, according to the Madison Police Department.

A short time later, an officer located her vehicle parked outside the mall and discovered her dead inside. According to police, she had purchased food on Thursday.

Police did not release the woman’s name and said her death is not considered suspicious.