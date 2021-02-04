 Skip to main content
72-year-old man walking dog hit in crosswalk by 81-year-old driver, Madison police say
72-year-old man walking dog hit in crosswalk by 81-year-old driver, Madison police say

Madison police squad car (copy) (copy)
HOWARD HARDEE, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A 72-year-old man was hit while walking his dog by an 81-year-old driver at the intersection of Raymond Road and McKenna Boulevard Thursday morning.

The pedestrian was walking his dog in the crosswalk at the intersection with the walk signal on at around 10:40 a.m. Thursday when he was hit by the driver traveling at a slow speed, Madison police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said. 

He was offered medical attention by responding EMS and does not have significant injuries. 

The driver was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian. 

