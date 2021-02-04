72-year-old man walking dog hit in crosswalk by 81-year-old driver, Madison police say

A 72-year-old man was hit while walking his dog by an 81-year-old driver at the intersection of Raymond Road and McKenna Boulevard Thursday morning.

The pedestrian was walking his dog in the crosswalk at the intersection with the walk signal on at around 10:40 a.m. Thursday when he was hit by the driver traveling at a slow speed, Madison police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said.

He was offered medical attention by responding EMS and does not have significant injuries.

The driver was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian.

A look back at Madison-based comic strip Mendota Marsh

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.