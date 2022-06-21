 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
70-year-old thrown from motorcycle, killed in Monroe County crash, authorities say

A 70-year-old man was killed after crashing his motorcycle in Monroe County Monday night, authorities said. 

James Misch, of La Crosse, lost control of the motorcycle and went off the road around 7 p.m. on Highway 33 near Nebraska Avenue in the town of Portland, Monroe County Sheriff Wesley D. Revels said in a statement. 

Misch was thrown the from the bike and died at the scene, Revels said. 

