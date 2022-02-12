70-year-old man dies in head-on collision in Rock County, Sheriff's Office says

A 70-year-old man died Friday after another man crossed the center line and drove head-on into his vehicle, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a traffic crash near the intersection of Highway 14 and Highway E in the township of Janesville around 7:40 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said.

A 30-year-old Sun Prairie man was traveling eastbound when he crossed into the opposite lane, striking the vehicle of the 70-year-old man, who was traveling westbound, deputies discovered after investigating. Both vehicles were mid-sized sedans.

Emergency responders took the 70-year-old man, of Evansville, to the hospital but he died, the Sheriff's Office said.

The identities of the men involved in the crash were not released.

It's unclear whether any criminal charges will be filed against the 30-year-old man.

