70+ shell casings found after shots fired in town of Madison, Dane County Sheriff's Office said

Dane County Sheriff's deputies found more than 70 shell casings after residents heard gunshots in the town of Madison early Saturday morning, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to reports of multiple shots fired in the 2800 block of Perry Street around 3:46 a.m., according to the Dane County Sheriff's Office. No injuries were reported.

Deputies found damage to three vehicles and upwards of 70 shell casings, the Sheriff's Office said.

Witnesses said several vehicles sped away from the scene. The Sheriff's Office is still looking for suspects and asks anyone with information to call the tip line at 608-284-6900.

