7-year sentence for Madison man who struck a baby stroller with vehicle while driving high

A Madison man who was high on crack cocaine, feeling paranoid that he was being threatened and was driving out of control before his SUV struck a baby stroller in front of the child's horrified grandmother, was sentenced Friday to seven years in prison.

The 10-month-old child, in a stroller that was struck on July 17, 2021, near the intersection of Acewood Boulevard and Cottage Grove Road, received only minor injuries despite the stroller being thrown through the air and damaged by the impact. Dane County Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara said even though the girl somehow escaped serious injury or death, the crash was not a matter of "what could have happened."

"It happened," McNamara told Chad S. Walsvick, 42. "It's not an abstract. It's not a 'what if.'"

The child's grandmother, speaking in court Friday, said she saw Walsvick's vehicle coming and "tried my best to push my granddaughter" out of the vehicle's path. Now, she said, she can't walk down a quiet street without feeling a "fear of the unknown."

"I shouldn't have to live with the guilt," she said. "Mr. Walsvick should."

Making matters worse, the girl's grandmother was at that moment speaking on her phone with the girl's mother, who was hundreds of miles away and heard a commotion, including the girl crying, but was helpless to do anything.

"We will never unhear those gut-wrenching cries," the girl's mother told McNamara. "We knew something was definitely wrong and we couldn't do anything to help."

In June, Walsvick pleaded guilty to first- and second-degree reckless endangerment and third-offense drunken driving causing injury.

Witnesses told police that Walsvick's SUV was being driven fast and erratically on Cottage Grove Road, and at one point had struck an occupied car at a nearby gas station so hard it spun the car around.

One person said the SUV was going at least 60 mph on Cottage Grove Road as it swerved around several vehicles. On a city street camera video played in court, the SUV could be seen swerving around a car waiting to make a left turn onto Acewood Boulevard and took a wide turn, nearly tipping onto two wheels. Assistant District Attorney Dan Hess said the SUV jumped a curb and nearly struck an 11-year-old girl who had just crossed Acewood on her bike.

Then it continued down Acewood, jumping the median, and struck the stroller soon after that.

Walsvick's SUV then struck a tree and caught fire. He climbed out through a window and sat on the ground, where he was "aggressive" with paramedics and confused about what happened.

Walsvick's attorney, Tracey Lencioni, said Walsvick had used crack cocaine, which, combined with mental illnesses Walsvick has been diagnosed as having, made him paranoid. She said he believed someone was in the vehicle with him and was pointing a gun at him.

Hess asked for a seven-year prison sentence to begin in March, after Walsvick finishes serving prison sentences for two prior convictions for which his state Department of Corrections supervision was revoked after the crash.

Lencioni asked for two years. Combined with the time Walsvick is presently serving, she said, it would give him a prison sentence longer than any he has served before.

McNamara said he was "very concerned that (Walsvick is) going to be a danger for decades to come" and agreed mostly with Hess, but said he would allow Walsvick to be eligible for DOC's substance abuse program after serving five of the seven years. That could shorten the last two years of his prison sentence if he is accepted into the program and completes it.