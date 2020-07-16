You are the owner of this article.
7 staff members fired, 1 suspended from Columbia Correctional after investigation of April prison escape
Escaped convicts
DAILY REGISTER ARCHIVE

An investigation by the state Department of Corrections resulted in the firing of several staff members from the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage Thursday after two inmates escaped in April, the DOC reported. 

The DOC's Office of Internal Affairs completed 13 personnel investigations as part of the ongoing process of investigating two inmates who escaped from the prison on April 16 and were caught the next day, DOC spokesman John Beard said. 

The personnel investigations left seven staff members fired and one suspended for five days, Beard said. There were also four staff members who resigned during the course of the investigations, and one staff member was cleared. 

Beard said six of the eight staff members have the right to appeal the disciplinary decisions made through the state's grievance process and the state Employment Relations Commission, while the other two who were fired were still in their probationary period and are not eligible to appeal. 

"These are tough decisions that bring pleasure to no one in our agency, but I cannot tolerate job performance that compromises public safety," DOC Secretary Kevin Carr said. "We take that responsibility very seriously. 

The Office of Internal Affairs, which was reinstated by the DOC in December, has conducted 90 interviews since the April escape. The DOC's Division of Adult Institutions also conducted a review of the prison's safety and security. 

Carr said the results of the personnel investigations and the review "reflect a combination of performance failures and long-standing, systemic issues" relating to security procedures at the prison. 

The DOC will not release details of the issues identified related to safety and security, Beard said, but the agency is "taking steps to correct the issues at the Columbia Correctional Institution and applying lessons learned" to its other facilities. 

