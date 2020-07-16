7 staff members fired, 1 suspended from Columbia Correctional after investigation of April prison escape

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An investigation by the state Department of Corrections resulted in the firing of several staff members from the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage Thursday after two inmates escaped in April, the DOC reported.

The DOC's Office of Internal Affairs completed 13 personnel investigations as part of the ongoing process of investigating two inmates who escaped from the prison on April 16 and were caught the next day, DOC spokesman John Beard said.

The personnel investigations left seven staff members fired and one suspended for five days, Beard said. There were also four staff members who resigned during the course of the investigations, and one staff member was cleared.

Beard said six of the eight staff members have the right to appeal the disciplinary decisions made through the state's grievance process and the state Employment Relations Commission, while the other two who were fired were still in their probationary period and are not eligible to appeal.