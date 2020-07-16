7 staff members fired, 1 suspended from Columbia Correctional after investigation of April prison escape

An investigation by the state Department of Corrections resulted in the firing of several staff members from the Columbia Correctional Institution in Portage Thursday after two inmates escaped in April, the DOC reported.
The DOC's Office of Internal Affairs completed 13 personnel investigations as part of the ongoing process of investigating two inmates who escaped from the prison on April 16 and were caught the next day, DOC spokesman John Beard said.
The personnel investigations left seven staff members fired and one suspended for five days, Beard said. There were also four staff members who resigned during the course of the investigations, and one staff member was cleared.
Beard said six of the eight staff members have the right to appeal the disciplinary decisions made through the state's grievance process and the state Employment Relations Commission, while the other two who were fired were still in their probationary period and are not eligible to appeal.
"These are tough decisions that bring pleasure to no one in our agency, but I cannot tolerate job performance that compromises public safety," DOC Secretary Kevin Carr said. "We take that responsibility very seriously.
The Office of Internal Affairs, which was reinstated by the DOC in December, has conducted 90 interviews since the April escape. The DOC's Division of Adult Institutions also conducted a review of the prison's safety and security.
Carr said the results of the personnel investigations and the review "reflect a combination of performance failures and long-standing, systemic issues" relating to security procedures at the prison.
The DOC will not release details of the issues identified related to safety and security, Beard said, but the agency is "taking steps to correct the issues at the Columbia Correctional Institution and applying lessons learned" to its other facilities.
Homicides and hate crimes top recent notable crimes in Madison area
Madison police investigating 2nd homicide in 2 days
Man shot at Far East Side hotel dies; Madison police believe shooting was targeted
Police, family saying little about investigation of alleged hate crime
Mexican American man charged with hate crime in 'intentional' crash that killed white motorcyclist
Man found dead in Monona pond was wanted for attempted homicide in shooting that injured 2 people
More charges filed against man accused of extorting, threatening Madison businesses
DA orders release of woman arrested in Wednesday shooting death; investigation ongoing
Missing 10-year-old Baraboo girl found dead, police say
Robbers rip purse away from woman out for walk on Far West Side, flee in stolen car, Madison police say
Woman, 77, battered, robbed by would-be carjacker on Far East Side, Madison police say
Shell casings pile up in Madison as city, activists try to contain spike in gun violence
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.