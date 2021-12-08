 Skip to main content
7 shell casings found after gunshots reported on East Side, Madison police say
7 shell casings found after gunshots reported on East Side, Madison police say

Seven shell casings were found after gunshots were reported on the East Side on Wednesday morning, Madison police reported.

Multiple people reported hearing shots along the 10 block of North Third Street around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in a statement.

Responding officers found seven shell casings at the intersection of North Third Street and Carey Court, but no injuries or property damage were reported, Fryer said.

A vehicle was spotted leaving the area at the time of the shooting on a city camera, and police are trying to determine if it is connected to the shots, Fryer said.

Police ask that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-255-2345. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.

