7-mile back up on southbound I-39/90/94 closed after truck hits overpass near DeForest

Southbound Interstate 39-90-94 remained closed Friday night after a boom truck hit the River Road overpass near DeForest at about 11:30 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol said.
Aftermath of a collision between a truck and the River Road overpass on Interstate 39-90-94 Friday, Oct. 14, 2022.
“It’s buckled pretty good, so we’ve got southbound (I-39-90-94) closed” at Highway V, Sgt. Jeremiah Johnson said.
He described the damage as “significant” and said there was debris from the crash on southbound I-39-90-94.
As of 6:30 p.m. Friday, all southbound lanes remained closed at Highway V with a backup spanning 7 miles, the Department of Transportation said. The River Road bridge also remained close.
Officials were still assessing the safety of the bridge in order to determine when they can reopen the highway to motorists.
Southbound traffic was being diverted east on Highway V, south on Highway 51, and west on Highway 19 back to I-39-90-94.
Northbound lanes remained open.
The wreck that damaged the bridge, causing the backup, was under investigation, the State Patrol said. The driver of the truck, who had not been cited, and another motorist received minor injuries.
DeForest Village President Jane Cahill Wolfgram said the blocked exit going into the municipality was an important but not major access point.
"We're able to move folks down to the next access point or exit point and they're able to still enter the major highway grid," she said.
"But this is never good thing," she added. "This is a situation where jurisdictionally we need to coordinate with the state and county and local road system to make sure it all comes back online."
Redirected traffic didn’t seem to be boosting business for restaurants along Highway V. Employees said business was actually lagging, compared to what would normally be a busy Friday.
Kelly Burdick, an employee at The Timber's bar and grill, said business was down, despite the Friday night happy hour special.
After spending so much time in traffic, “I guess people are just rushing to get home," Ehlenbach’s Cheese Chalet manager Tyler Brown said. "Can’t blame them.”
State Journal reporters Daniela Jaime and Lucas Robinson contributed to this report.
Traffic exits Interstate 39/90/94 at Highway V after a truck hit an overpass on Friday, closing all southbound lanes.
WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
Damage to the River Road overpass could be seen Friday after it was hit by a boom truck on Interstate 39/90/94 in DeForest.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
The southbound lanes of Interstate 39-90-94 were closed after a boom truck hit the River Road overpass Friday in DeForest.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
The southbound lanes of Interstate 39-90-94 were closed after a boom truck hit the River Road overpass in DeForest.
AMBER ARNOLD, STATE JOURNAL
Crews respond to the scene of a crash Friday between a truck and an overpass on Interstate 39-90-94 in Windsor.
DANIELA JAIME, STATE JOURNAL
Traffic exits Interstate 39/90/94 at Highway V after a truck hit an overpass on Friday, closing all southbound lanes.
WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION
This story will be updated.
Photos: Madison's most dangerous intersections, as seen from space
No. 10: Packers Avenue and International Lane
Number of crashes: 19
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 9: Zeier Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 19
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved inattentive driving.
No. 8: South Park Street and West Badger Road
Number of crashes: 20
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 7: Thierer Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 20
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 6: North First Street and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 21
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 5: Buckeye Road and South Stoughton Road
Number of crashes: 22
Top violation received: Failure to yield while making a left turn.
No. 4: South Baldwin Street and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 22
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved failure to yield right of way.
No. 3: North Stoughton Road and East Washington Avenue
Number of crashes: 23
Top violation received: Listed as N/A. The second most common violation was tied, which involved running red lights or inattentive driving.
No. 2: Watts Road and South Gammon Road
Number of crashes: 24
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved running red lights.
No. 1: Pleasant View Road and Mineral Point
Number of crashes: 30
Top violation received: Listed as N/A, but the second most common violation involved failure to yield.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.