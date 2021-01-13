7 charged in months-long rash of burglaries, vehicle thefts and identity thefts

Seven people, all but one of them teens, were charged this week in a sprawling 49-page criminal complaint containing 78 criminal counts, most of them felonies, for their alleged involvement in a series of home burglaries, vehicle thefts and other alleged crimes in the Madison area.

The complaint lays out events that lasted over a nearly three-month period, between Aug. 11 and Nov. 9, and also included the use of stolen credit cards and ATM cards to make large purchases. Police said members of the group stole vehicles left running by their owners, and by finding vehicle keys inside homes.

They also grabbed purses and other bags, sometimes straight from the passenger seat of a victim's car, their shopping cart or during home or vehicle burglaries, according to the criminal complaint, filed in Dane County Circuit Court.

The alleged crimes, which were investigated by police departments in Madison, Sun Prairie, Middleton, Stoughton and the Dane County Sheriff's Office, were sometimes carried out using vehicles stolen from other victims, according to the complaint.