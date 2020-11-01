69-year-old Milton man dead following tractor rollover accident on Halloween

Rock County Sheriff's Office deputies arrived at a farm field in Milton Township Saturday afternoon to find a 69-year-old man pinned against a tree following a tractor rollover accident.

The man was pulling a corn picker with the tractor he was operating across an old concrete bridge over Otter Creek, when the corn picker began to slide over the edge of the bridge. The man stopped the tractor and telephoned his son for help, who arrived with a skid loader to pull the corn picker back onto the bridge.

After the corn picker incident, the man attempted to reverse the tractor off the bridge but a section of concrete on the bridge gave way and caused the tractor to topple and pinned the man against a grove of trees, suspended over the creek below, Rock County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sergeant Josh Lund said in a statement.

A local towing company assisted in the removal of the tractor and local fire personnel assisted in the removal of the man from the tree. He was pronounced dead by the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office, Lund said.

An autopsy is pending in Madison and no foul play is suspected in the man's death. His identity will be released by the Rock County Medical Examiner's Office later in the week, Lund said.