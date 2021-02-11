67-year-old woman's purse stolen outside Far West Side Princeton Club

A 67-year-old woman's purse was stolen Wednesday in the parking lot of the Far West Side Princeton Club, Madison police said.
The woman was leaving the gym at 8080 Watts Road shortly before noon on Wednesday when her purse was taken off her shoulder in the parking lot, Madison police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said.
As she was putting her backpack and purse in her car, a silver Honda pulled up next to her. The passenger of the 2019 silver Honda, which was recently stolen out of Oregon, got out and stole the woman's purse off her shoulder.
The woman canceled her credit cards but not before one card was used at a local store.
Grigg said the woman was not hurt. She described the person who stole her purse as 15 to 19 years old wearing a dark, light-weight jacket with a white shirt underneath.
The investigation is ongoing.
