67-year-old killed after dump truck crashes and overturns in Dodge County, authorities say

An Iron Ridge man was killed after crashing a dump truck in Dodge County Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The dump truck overturned after it went through a stop sign and barreled through a driveway and a railroad near Highway WS and S in the town of Hubbard just after 2 p.m., Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said.

The 67-year-old driver and only occupant of the truck died at the scene, Schmidt said.

The Dodge County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the driver.

