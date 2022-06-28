 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
67-year-old killed after dump truck crashes and overturns in Dodge County, authorities say

An Iron Ridge man was killed after crashing a dump truck in Dodge County Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. 

The dump truck overturned after it went through a stop sign and barreled through a driveway and a railroad near Highway WS and S in the town of Hubbard just after 2 p.m., Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt said. 

The 67-year-old driver and only occupant of the truck died at the scene, Schmidt said. 

The Dodge County Medical Examiner's Office will release the name of the driver. 

