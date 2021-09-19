64-year-old shot in Penn Park on Labor Day dies, police say

The 64-year-old man shot several times in the restroom of Penn Park on Labor Day has died, according to the Madison Police Department.
The Dane County Medical Examiners Office informed police of the man's death at about 5:30 Sunday morning, police said.
Police said they cannot confirm the victim's time of death or if he died as a result of injuries sustained during the Labor Day shooting as an autopsy has yet to be done. The medical examiner's office has not released the victim's identity.
On Sept. 6, police responded to reports of a shooting in Penn Park on the South Side at about 3:50 p.m. Police said a 64-year-old man had been shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
An arrest warrant was issued Sept. 10 for Von E. Johnson, 26. A criminal complaint charged Johnson with attempted first-degree intentional homicide in the Sept. 6 shooting. The criminal complaint states witnesses told police Johnson had lost $1,600 in a dice game to the victim and then followed him into the park restroom. Four to five gunshots were then heard coming from inside the restroom, and Johnson then fled.
Three fired 40mm cartridge casings were found in or near the restroom, the complaint states.
Though the complaint lists an address for Johnson on Fiedler Lane in the town of Madison, he appears to have strong ties to Rockford, Illinois.
Another fatal shooting was reported by police on Labor Day at about 6:45 p.m. near Acewood Boulevard and Cottage Grove Road on Madison’s Far East Side.
A 20-year-old man, Nicholas Cooke of Madison, died in the second incident. Police said no arrests have been made in that shooting. The two incidents were not related, police said.