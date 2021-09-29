 Skip to main content
64-year-old Gratiot man killed in Lafayette County crash, authorities say
A 64-year-old man from Gratiot was killed after his vehicle crashed into a tree off of Highway 11 Wednesday afternoon, the Lafayette County Sheriff's Office said. 

Timothy Haffale was driving westbound on the highway just before 3 p.m. when his car veered off the road through the grass and an embankment area before hitting the tree, Undersheriff Troy Loeffelholz said in a statement.

Passing motorists stopped to help Haffale and the front-seat passenger, Eldon Haffale, 90, Loeffelholz said.

Eldon Haffale was taken to Memorial Hospital in Lafayette County for treatment and observation. Timothy Haffale was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders attempted to save his life.

A portion of Highway 11 was briefly closed on Wednesday, but was reopened to traffic around 5:45 p.m., Loeffelholz said. 

