62-year-old man dies after stabbing at Fitchburg apartment building, police say

A 62-year-old man died after being found unresponsive and bleeding from stab wounds in the hallway of a Fitchburg apartment building early Saturday morning, police reported Saturday night.
At around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Fitchburg and town of Madison police responded to a report of a man down in the apartment building in the 2000 block of Greenway Cross, Lt. Edward Hartwick said in a statement.
The man, who was not identified, was found bleeding in the hallway, taken to a local hospital and later pronounced dead, Hartwick said.
Investigators who spent the day processing the scene and speaking with witnesses determined that the incident started in the victim’s apartment, and it is believed the suspect and victim knew one another. No arrests have been made, Hartwick said.
The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is assisting with the homicide investigation and no additional information was being released, Hartwick said.
The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office will release the dead man’s identity after completing its portion of the investigation, Hartwick said
Police asked that anyone with information on the incident contact them at 608-270-4300. Tipsters may remain anonymous by contacting Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com. Individuals contacting Crime Stoppers can receive a reward of up to $1,000 for tips that lead to an arrest.