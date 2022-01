A 62-year-old man known for cleaning up litter in the area was killed Wednesday morning after being hit by a delivery truck Downtown, Madison police said.

The man, whose name had not been released, was struck in the 300 block of West Washington Avenue just before noon, police spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said. He later died at a hospital.

The driver of the delivery truck is cooperating with police, Fryer said.

