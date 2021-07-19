6-year-old riding bike struck by vehicle in Fitchburg

A vehicle allegedly struck a 6-year-old girl who was riding a bike on the 2100 block of High Ridge Trail in Fitchburg between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Sunday evening.

The girl was able to walk home but taken to the hospital by Fitchrona EMS with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect vehicle, described as a gray, four-door sedan, with older front end damage, was driven by a Hispanic male in his 20’s and traveling eastbound on High Ridge Trail between Cahill Main and Fish Hatchery Road, police said. The driver, who witnesses said yelled at the girl to stay out of the road, was last seen headed eastbound on High Ridge Trail toward Fish Hatchery Road.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact the Fitchburg Police or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or by visiting P3Tips.com.

