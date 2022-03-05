6-vehicle crash briefly closes part of Beltline, Monona police say

A six-vehicle crash closed some lanes of the Beltline Saturday afternoon near Monona, but did not result in any injuries, authorities said.

The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the Beltline near Highway 51, closing the three right lanes temporarily, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The lanes reopened around 2:50 p.m.

The Monona Police Department, which responded to the crash, said six vehicles were involved. No one was injured.

Monona police declined to specify how the crash happened.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.