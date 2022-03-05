 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

6-vehicle crash briefly closes part of Beltline, Monona police say

Police lights

A six-vehicle crash closed some lanes of the Beltline Saturday afternoon near Monona, but did not result in any injuries, authorities said. 

The crash happened shortly after 2 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the Beltline near Highway 51, closing the three right lanes temporarily, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The lanes reopened around 2:50 p.m. 

The Monona Police Department, which responded to the crash, said six vehicles were involved. No one was injured. 

Monona police declined to specify how the crash happened. 

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics