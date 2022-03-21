6 teens arrested for crashing stolen car and fleeing into Beltline traffic, police say

Six teenagers were arrested on Friday after crashing a stolen car on the Beltline and fleeing into oncoming traffic, with one 14-year-old occupant jumping off a bridge into a marsh, Madison police said.

The group of teens had stolen the vehicle from Sun Prairie around 3 p.m. on Friday. They fled onto the Beltline after being spotted by police thirty minutes later in the area of Schroeder Road and South Whitney Way, said Stephanie Fryer, a police spokesperson.

The driver of the vehicle, Avion K. Howard, 18, then crashed into another vehicle near Monona Drive, which prompted him and the other occupants to flee, jump a median and run into oncoming traffic, Fryer said. The incident stalled Beltline traffic during the weekend rush hour.

While most of the occupants were quickly arrested, one of them, a 14-year-old boy, jumped off the bridge into the marsh below during Friday's rainstorm.

Madison firefighters and the Dane County Sheriff's Office provided police with boats and thermal imaging to look for the 14-year-old in the marsh.

It took authorities 90 minutes to find him, Fryer said. The teen was eventually taken to a hospital and then to the Juvenile Reception Center on tentative charges of being party to driving a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.

Two other occupants of the stolen vehicle, 15- and 16-year old boys, were arrested on tentative charges of being a party to driving a stolen vehicle and obstruction.

The driver, Howard, was cited for a hit-and-run and taken to the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of driving a stolen vehicle and obstruction.

The vehicle's two other occupants, Richard M. White, Jr., 17, and Selena E. Roder, 17, were taken to the jail on tentative charges of being party to driving a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest.

