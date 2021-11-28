 Skip to main content
6 suspects flee police into golf course after rollover crash on Beltline, police say
6 suspects flee police into golf course after rollover crash on Beltline, police say

EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Five people were arrested Saturday after driving recklessly, crashing a stolen vehicle and fleeing from the scene through the Odana Hills Golf Course, Madison police said. 

Police were unable to find a sixth occupant of the stolen vehicle, the Madison Police Department said. 

Officers responded to the rollover crash on the Beltline between Midvale and Whitney Way around 3:50 p.m., police said. The driver of the stolen vehicle had also sideswiped another car. 

Witnesses told police the six vehicle occupants fled into the golf course and surrounding neighborhoods. Others called police to report the suspects were trying to break into nearby garages and vehicles, police said. 

Officers established a perimeter and started a search with a K9 unit from the Middleton Police Department. Police found five of the six suspects, arrested them and took them to the Dane County Jail after a medical evaluation. 

One of the suspects had cocaine, police said. All of those arrested were out on bail, on probation or parole, or had an active warrant. Police did not release their names. 

Inside the stolen car police found three handguns, one of which was stolen. The vehicle was stolen during a residential burglary in Middleton on an earlier date. 

