6 shell casings found after shots reported from vehicle on Southwest Side, Madison police say
6 shell casings found after shots reported from vehicle on Southwest Side, Madison police say

Six shell casings were found after shots were reported from a vehicle on the Southwest Side on Monday afternoon, Madison police reported.

The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. at Seminole Highway and the West Beltline, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

One witness who was standing in a parking lot near the intersection of Seminole and the Beltline told police they heard something "whizzing" through the air, while another man who was hiking on a nearby UW-Madison Arboretum trail took cover as a passenger in a black sedan fired multiple shot, DeSpain said.

Some witnesses thought the gunman was aiming at a gray car that made a U-turn on Seminole, and all reported last seeing the black sedan heading south on Seminole, DeSpain said.

Responding officers recovered six shell casings, but there were no reports of injuries or property damage, DeSpain said.

