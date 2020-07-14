6 shell casings found after shots reported from vehicle on Southwest Side, Madison police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Six shell casings were found after shots were reported from a vehicle on the Southwest Side on Monday afternoon, Madison police reported.

The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. at Seminole Highway and the West Beltline, police spokesman Joel DeSpain said in a statement.

One witness who was standing in a parking lot near the intersection of Seminole and the Beltline told police they heard something "whizzing" through the air, while another man who was hiking on a nearby UW-Madison Arboretum trail took cover as a passenger in a black sedan fired multiple shot, DeSpain said.

Some witnesses thought the gunman was aiming at a gray car that made a U-turn on Seminole, and all reported last seeing the black sedan heading south on Seminole, DeSpain said.

Responding officers recovered six shell casings, but there were no reports of injuries or property damage, DeSpain said.

Hate crime probe, Sport Bowl owners sentenced for tax evasion top recent notable crimes in Madison area

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.