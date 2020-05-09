You are the owner of this article.
6 more inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Dane County Jail, raising total to 29
Public Safety Building

The Public Safety Building in downtown Madison. 

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Agency-wide COVID-19 testing in the Dane County Sheriff’s Office found six new cases among jail inmates and one employee who tested positive but was asymptomatic.

The additional cases bring the total number of county inmates who have tested positive for the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus to 29, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Of those inmates, three have been released, one has recovered and 25 remain isolated.

The employee who tested positive was one of 586 who were tested and brings the total among staff members to seven, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The tests were conducted over a four-day period beginning on April 24 by the National Guard WING Mobile Specimen Collection Team, and processed at Exact Sciences in Madison.

In late April, four inmates in the same pod in the Public Safety Building tested positive for COVID-19, prompting all 22 inmates in the pod to be tested. A dozen inmates subsequently tested positive, 10 of whom were asymptomatic.

“The health and safety of our deputies, support staff, as well as their families and the inmates in our facility, continue to be our highest priority,” Sheriff David Mahoney said last month.

“We will make every effort to utilize any resources we have available to mitigate the spread of this virus. We are grateful for the rapid response by the National Guard WING to administer these tests and quickly get ahead of this outbreak.”

