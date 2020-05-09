6 more inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Dane County Jail, raising total to 29

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Agency-wide COVID-19 testing in the Dane County Sheriff’s Office found six new cases among jail inmates and one employee who tested positive but was asymptomatic.

The additional cases bring the total number of county inmates who have tested positive for the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus to 29, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Of those inmates, three have been released, one has recovered and 25 remain isolated.

The employee who tested positive was one of 586 who were tested and brings the total among staff members to seven, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The tests were conducted over a four-day period beginning on April 24 by the National Guard WING Mobile Specimen Collection Team, and processed at Exact Sciences in Madison.

In late April, four inmates in the same pod in the Public Safety Building tested positive for COVID-19, prompting all 22 inmates in the pod to be tested. A dozen inmates subsequently tested positive, 10 of whom were asymptomatic.