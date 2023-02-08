An Oregon man will serve a six-month jail sentence for his role in a fatal crash in early 2021 that happened while he was driving without a valid driver's license.

Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland sentenced James Bon, 25, to three years of probation with the jail term as one of the conditions of his probation.

Bon pleaded guilty in January to knowingly driving without a valid license causing death and causing great bodily harm for a Jan. 6, 2021, crash on Highway 14 in Fitchburg that caused injuries that were ultimately fatal to an 89-year-old driver and for injuring his passenger.

But Hyland noted, as did Assistant District Attorney Dan Hess, Bon was charged with the felonies only because of the status of his driver's license at the time of the crash, not for the crash itself. Had the crash occurred while Bon had a valid license, Hyland said, he likely would not have faced criminal charges at all.

Hess said Bon was ticketed for first-offense drunken driving in July 2019, and his license was revoked in August 2019. It was reinstated in March 2020, but because Bon had failed to complete a driver safety plan his license was again revoked in December 2020.

About two weeks later, the crash occurred. Bon told police he was driving at normal highway speed on the 70 mph road when his cellphone fell off his lap, and he looked away from the road while trying to retrieve it. At the same time, a car in front of his, driven by Kenneth Munkres, had slowed -- Bon believed it had stopped -- and Bon's car collided with it.

Munkres and his passenger, Ann Zenner, sustained broken bones in the crash and were hospitalized. In court Wednesday, Zenner said the crash sounded "like a bomb went off." Zenner, who was Munkres' former wife but was still very close to him, said Munkres went through two surgeries to repair the damage, and after the second he was placed on a ventilator.

Caregivers were unable to wean him off of the ventilator, however, but without it he would not survive. Zenner and her family had to make the heartbreaking decision to take him off the ventilator. She said Munkres had said that if he could not function normally, he did not want to live, and so he was moved to palliative care, where he died on Jan. 19, 2021.

Zenner's injuries required continued care and rehabilitation, complicated by the isolation required by the COVID-19 pandemic, and she said she suffered emotional scars, including post-traumatic stress disorder. She and her daughter, Laurie Kessler, both said they supported a sentence proposed by Hess of probation and a one-year jail sentence. Zenner also said she forgives Bon.

Bon's attorney, David Stegall, asked for probation with no conditional jail. Bon tearfully apologized to Zenner and her family and said he would do everything he could to make things right.

"To hear you say you forgive me is probably the best thing I've ever heard," he said.

Hyland, who became emotional at times as he addressed Munkres' death and the wrenching decision his family had to make, said Bon can seek to end his probation after 18 months if he has paid all of the restitution he owes, an amount that is yet to be determined. He also ordered Bon to serve an additional 30 days in jail for the injury conviction, but said Bon can choose to serve 240 hours of community service in lieu of that 30 days.