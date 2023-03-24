Six people have been arrested for coordinating the shipment of more than 5 kilograms of fentanyl from Arizona to Madison using the U.S. Post Office, authorities reported.
At the time of the arrests on Monday, six guns were seized, including one modified to be fully automatic, the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation said in a statement.
Yoshi Walker, 25, of Minneapolis, and Lloyd McKire-Bennett, 27, Dejon Glover, 21, Christopher Wilson, 46, Deshawn Davis, 27, and John Maser, 34, all of Madison, face federal drug trafficking charges, while warrants have been issued for two other individuals in connection to the case, DCI said.
“The DEA is grateful for the partnership with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners in removing deadly, illicit fentanyl from our communities while holding drug traffickers accountable in our criminal justice system,” John G. McGarry, assistant special agent in charge for the DEA-Milwaukee District Office, said in a statement. “The trafficking of over five kilograms of fentanyl into Wisconsin is troubling, especially when only two milligrams, equivalent to just a few grains of salt, is a potentially lethal dose.”
