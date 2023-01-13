6½-year prison sentence ordered for armed robberies related to police shooting

A man whose alleged partner in a pair of Madison armed robberies was wounded during a shootout with police a year ago was sentenced Friday to 6½ years in prison.

Cameron X. Smith, 24, pleaded guilty in October to taking part in the robberies of a cab driver and a convenience store on Madison's North Side in January 2022.

Smith surrendered when police located him and Syngleton J. Smith-Harston, the man accused of carrying out the robberies with Smith. But Smith-Harston jumped from an apartment building balcony and fired at police before he was shot, court documents state.

Smith-Harston, 24, who in addition to armed robbery is charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide, is set for a trial starting on Jan. 23.

Dane County Circuit Judge David Conway said the robberies, of a cab driver on Jan. 9, 2022, and at a Mobil gas station on Jan. 10, 2022, were premeditated, despite a claim by Smith that they were impulsive acts. And the use of a gun during the robberies increased their dangerousness, even though the gun was not used, he said.

Smith had previously been convicted of armed robbery and was on state Department of Corrections supervision at the time of the robberies. His supervision has been revoked and he was sentenced to three years in prison, which he will serve at the same time as his new sentence.

Conway also ordered Smith to serve five years of extended supervision after his release from prison.

Assistant District Attorney Dan Hess sought a prison sentence of seven to eight years, while Smith's attorney, Payal Khandhar, asked for a four- to five-year prison term. Khandhar said a longer prison sentence would make Smith more of a risk to re-offend after he is released.

Neither of the robbery victims appeared in court, but in a statement filed in court last year, the cab driver wrote that he didn't want to believe he was about to be robbed, and when it happened, "I was both angry and sad they were throwing away their lives for the $50 in my wallet."

"I hope one day they can get their lives together and back on track," he wrote, "and want them to know I have forgiven them. We all have done things we regret."

In court, Smith apologized to the victims and said he understands that what he did was wrong. He said he felt he lacked acceptance in his home and in the community, and made poor choices out of "boredom."

"There's no excuse for what I did those nights," he said.

