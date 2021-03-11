 Skip to main content
54-year-old Madison man arrested after drug raid at his Southwest Side home
Madison police squad car (copy)
HOWARD HARDEE, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A 54-year-old Madison man was arrested after a drug raid at his Southwest Side home Wednesday morning, police said. 

The Dane County Narcotics Task Force arrested Bruce D. Parker after the drug raid at his home on the 6800 block of Park Ridge Drive at around 8:10 a.m. Wednesday, Madison police spokesperson Tyler Grigg said. Parker has been the subject of an ongoing drug investigation.

Bruce D. Parker

Parker

More than 13 grams of heroin, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia were seized from Parker's home. 

Parker was arrested on tentative charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place, possession with intent to deliver heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of delivery of heroin. 

