50-year-old woman arrested in fatal Downtown Madison stabbing

A 50-year-old woman has been arrested in a fatal stabbing that occurred Downtown at the end of July, according to Madison police.
Crystal E. Hairston was booked into the Dane County Jail Friday on tentative charges of first-degree intentional homicide, police said.
Police did not know Hairston's current address, but according to court records she had lived in Madison as of 2016.
Hairston was arrested in the death of Mark T. Ryan, 60, of Madison, on July 27 in the 700 block of Braxton Place. Ryan had been stabbed multiple times and later died at a local hospital, police spokesman Sgt. Benjamin Schwarz said.
Police announced they had arrested a suspect on July 28 but declined to identify the person at the time.
The stabbing was Madison's fourth homicide of the year. The shooting of 17-year-old Jovan Freeny on Saturday bumped that number to five. Last year, there were 10 homicides in the city.