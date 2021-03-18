50-year-old man killed in fatal farm accident in village of Windsor

A 50-year-old man was killed Thursday after a farming accident in the village of Windsor, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

Dane County Sheriff's deputies responded to the accident at 7771 Highway 51 at around 11:40 a.m., Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said.

The man was believed to be working on a grain bin auger when it fell and hit him in the abdominal area, based on the investigation. He was transported by Windsor/DeForest EMS to UW Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The accident is still under investigation. Schaffer said more information will be released by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office.

