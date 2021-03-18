 Skip to main content
50-year-old man killed in farm accident in village of Windsor
50-year-old man killed in farm accident in village of Windsor

Dane County Sheriff's Office squad car (copy)
DANE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

A 50-year-old man was killed Thursday due to a farming accident in the village of Windsor, the Dane County Sheriff's Office said.

Dane County Sheriff's deputies responded to the accident at 7771 Highway 51 at around 11:40 a.m., Sheriff's Office spokesperson Elise Schaffer said.

The man was believed to be working on a grain bin auger when it fell and hit him in the abdominal area, based on the investigation. He was transported by Windsor/DeForest EMS to UW Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The accident is still under investigation. Schaffer said more information will be released by the Dane County Medical Examiner's Office. 

