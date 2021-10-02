 Skip to main content
50 people ejected, 23 arrested during Badgers game, UW police say
UW-Madison police reported that 50 people were ejected from Camp Randall Stadium and 23 people were arrested during Saturday’s game between the Badgers and Michigan.

Of the 50 ejected, 33 were UW students, and of the 23 arrested, 18 were UW students, police said in a statement.

Twenty-five people were ticketed during the game, 18 of which were UW students. Some of those ejected were cited for underage drinking, entering the playing surface, possession of a fake ID and trespassing. 

Of the 27 people ejected without being ticketed, twelve were for possession of alcohol, four for disorderly conduct and five for tobacco usage. 

 

