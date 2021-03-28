50 people displaced, one pet dead after Janesville apartment fire

A fire at an apartment complex early Sunday morning in Janesville displaced 50 residents and left at least one pet dead, the city's fire department said.

The Janesville Fire Department treated two tenants for smoke inhalation, but did not report any other injuries.

Firefighters responded to reports of the smell of smoke at 120 St. Lawrence Ave. at 3:26 a.m. Arriving fire crews found flames coming out of a second story window.

Several tenants were trapped on various floors of the multi-family building. Firefighters rescued five tenants from the second floor and two from the third floor, the department said. Janesville police rescued one resident on the first floor.

Crews contained the fire to an apartment and second floor hallway, but every floor had smoke damage, the fire department said.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but the fire department is investigating.

The tenants were taken to the Senior Center. The American Red Cross is helping 22 of them who were displaced.

The Milton, Beloit, Edgerton and Orfordville fire departments also assisted on scene.