50 people displaced, 1 pet dead after Janesville apartment fire
JANESVILLE | NO SERIOUS INJURIES

Police lights siren
EMILY HAMER, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

A fire at a Janesville apartment complex early Sunday displaced 50 residents and left at least one pet dead, the city’s fire department said.

The Janesville Fire Department treated two tenants for smoke inhalation, but did not report any other injuries.

Firefighters responded to reports of the smell of smoke at 120 St. Lawrence Ave. at 3:26 a.m. Arriving fire crews found flames coming out of a second-story window.

Several tenants were trapped on various floors of the multi-family building. Firefighters rescued five tenants from the second floor and two from the third floor, the department said. Janesville police rescued one resident on the first floor.

Crews contained the fire to an apartment and second-floor hallway, but every floor had smoke damage, the Fire Department said.

The cause of the fire was being investigated.

The tenants were taken to the Senior Center. The American Red Cross is helping 22 of them who were displaced.

The Milton, Beloit, Edgerton and Orfordville fire departments assisted at the scene.

PRIEST MURDER MYSTERY TOPS RECENT NOTABLE CRIME NEWS

