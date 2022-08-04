5 years of probation granted for 'vicious' attack on sleeping homeless man

A man who committed what a prosecutor called "one of the worst unprovoked attacks" for a knife attack in 2020 on a sleeping homeless man on State Street was sentenced Thursday to probation.

Dane County Circuit Judge John Hyland gave Matthew D. Johnson, 36, of Madison, a six-year prison sentence followed by five years of extended supervision, but suspended the sentence and instead placed him on five years of probation.

Johnson was originally charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide and mayhem for the July 30, 2020, attack on the 71-year-old mentally ill man who was asleep on a landscaping island in the 700 block of State Street.

In May, Johnson pleaded guilty to the mayhem charge, which carries up to 40 years of combined prison and extended supervision.

While Hyland said the crime was serious, and Johnson's attorney had also asked for a prison sentence for what he said was a "vicious" crime, Hyland said he was looking at Johnson as he is now, instead of as he was in 2020 when he committed the crime.

Since being allowed to leave jail after posting bail, Hyland told Johnson he "is in a better position now than you were" at the time he was first charged with the crime, and now represents much less of a risk to the community than he did back then.

Johnson's attorney, Michael Covey, said Johnson has experienced homelessness himself along with substance abuse issues, but since leaving jail has worked jobs and volunteered and has support from friends and family in the community.

"I truly believe you've tried to put your life in the best position possible," Hyland told Johnson. The sentence, as it's structured, will encourage Johnson to continue to "walk a straight line," Hyland said.

Under the sentence structure, if Johnson's probation is ever revoked he would immediately begin serving the six-year prison sentence.

Assistant District Attorney Ben Wagner, sitting in for colleague Dan Hess, told Hyland that Hess considered Johnson's attack on the man "one of the worst unprovoked attacks he's ever prosecuted."

"The injuries were absolutely brutal," Wagner said. "There is no doubt he intended to disfigure the victim."

The victim, who is serving a mental health commitment, was not in court.

Johnson has said he was intoxicated and doesn't remember the attack, which was captured on video by a street camera. No motive for it has been clearly established. Covey said he never believed it was an attempted homicide and would have fought that charge had the case gone to a trial, but agreed it was a "violent act."

Covey said Johnson should have known to leave the victim alone and feels "terrible about this" and "genuine remorse" and has since been through "enormous change and growth."

Johnson told Hyland the man should not have had to wake up frightened that he was going to die.

"There's no reason anybody should have to experience what (the victim) went through," he said.

He said the incident will be "something that I'll think about for the rest of my life."