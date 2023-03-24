A Madison man whose erratic driving under the influence of marijuana caused a crash in 2019 that killed his best friend was sentenced Friday to five years in prison.

The crash on the Beltline on Nov. 19, 2019, killed Leroy C. Barnes Virghes Jr., 19. Another passenger in the car said the crash happened because Diontre T. Burt-Finnie, also 19 at the time, was "driving like an idiot," speeding and weaving around other vehicles, a criminal complaint states.

In court Friday, Burt-Finnie, who will turn 23 next month, said he is deeply sorry for causing Barnes Virghes' death, and thinks of him always.

"My condolences goes out to Leroy and his family," Burt-Finnie said. Barnes Virghes' family was not present in court. "Losing Leroy hit home in the worst way you can ever imagine. I'm here today because I made the wrong decisions and not thinking which caused the death of my brother Leroy."

Burt-Finnie said he was "being young and dumb and shouldn't have been driving nor should I have been under the influence."

The crash happened between Monona Drive and South Towne Drive. Barnes Virghes died at the scene from blunt force trauma.

Burt-Finnie pleaded guilty in November to homicide by driving under the influence of a controlled substance, a crime that since the crash, like its homicide by drunken driving kin, has been amended by the state Legislature to require a mandatory minimum prison sentence of five years.

That was the sentence sought by Deputy District Attorney William Brown. Brown said he tends to seek longer sentences than that in impaired driving homicide cases, but Burt-Finnie has shown sincere remorse for the harm he caused. But he was not fully deserving of leniency, Brown said, because Burt-Finnie's driving also could have killed someone he didn't know who also happened to be driving on the Beltline.

Burt-Finnie's attorney, Dorothea Watson, said her client suffers from debilitating depression because of the incident. A subsequent incident for which he pleaded guilty to three misdemeanors related to a domestic incident with his girlfriend, she said, was a result of the stress he felt from his friend's death.

Watson initially asked in a written memorandum for a 3½-year prison sentence, but in court she also asked that the sentence be imposed but suspended, and that Burt-Finnie instead be placed on probation. The five-year mandatory minimum that's now in place but doesn't apply to Burt-Finnie's case was created by a Legislature, Watson said, that reacts to a "bad case" instead of data and research, and Burt-Finnie's case should not be viewed in that light.

The data, Watson said, show that most impaired driving cases in which a passenger dies have resulted in suspended sentences or shorter prison or jail sentences, not five years in prison.

But Circuit Judge Nicholas McNamara, while acknowledging that the sentence he delivered would be unlikely to affect the future behavior of other drivers, said those who cause the death of another through criminal actions "don't just go home," but must accept consequences.

He noted that test results showed Burt-Finnie was impaired well past the point where his marijuana use would have been legal in states where it's been legalized, such as Colorado.

In addition to five years in prison, Burt-Finnie will serve three years of extended supervision after his release. He will be barred from having a driver's license for the longest time allowed under state law, which is five years.