A five-year-old girl is missing following a suspected homicide near a shopping center on the West Side, authorities said.

The girl, Avril Duenas Jaurez, might be with her father: Jose Duenas-Quinonez, who is a person of interest in the homicide, according to a message sent out by the Wisconsin Crime Alert Network on Monday night.

The homicide took place at 1330 S. Midvale Boulevard just after 4 p.m., though more details were not immediately available, the alert said.

The perpetrator in the homicide has not been identified and remains at large, the alert said.

Police asked anyone with information to contact police at 608-255-2345, or Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or P3Tips.com.

