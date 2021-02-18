5-year-old found alone outside on South Side after babysitter fell asleep, Madison police say

A passerby found a 5-year-old boy alone outside an apartment complex in the 1100 block of Moorland Road on the South Side on Wednesday morning and brought the child to the front apartment office to wait for authorities, Madison police reported.

The boy was wearing boots and a winter jacket and it was later determined that a babysitter fell asleep and the child was able to leave an apartment on his own, police spokesman Tyler Grigg said in a report.

Police were called about 10:30 a.m. and checked the area for any signs of the child's guardians. The boy could not speak as officers later learned he is autistic, Grigg said.

The child eventually was taken to the South District station, where he was given snacks and toys, Grigg said.

Child Protective Services was notified and the child was reunited with a guardian about an hour later, Grigg said.

