5 Wisconsin Rapids men arrested for alleged attempted homicide in Sun Prairie shooting, police say

Five Wisconsin Rapids men have been arrested on tentative attempted homicide charges in a shooting at a Sun Prairie apartment in September that injured a man, Sun Prairie police reported Wednesday.

Lt. Ryan Cox said police have referred charges to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office against the five men.

Charges of attempted first-degree homicide and felon in possession of a firearm have been requested against Jerrod Worzella, 24, of Wisconsin Rapids, Cox said.

And charges of party to the crime of attempted first-degree homicide have been requested against Curtis Gadke, 36; Luke Harmon, 29; Riley Esselman, 23; and Brandon Hermanson, 37.

Sun Prairie police were called to the Foxdale Apartments on Foxdale Drive shortly before 10:45 p.m. on Sept. 9 on a report of a shooting, Lt. Kevin Konopacki said in a report at the time.

Arriving officers found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the hand and also had an eye injury, and was taken to a local hospital, Konopacki said.

Witnesses told police the male shooter used as an AR style rife, and investigators believe it was a targeted shooting, Konopacki said.

