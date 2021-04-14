5 Wisconsin Rapids men arrested for alleged attempted homicide in Sun Prairie shooting, police say

Five Wisconsin Rapids men have been arrested on tentative attempted homicide charges in a shooting at a Sun Prairie apartment in September that injured a man, Sun Prairie police reported Wednesday.
Lt. Ryan Cox said police have referred charges to the Dane County District Attorney’s Office against the five men.
Charges of attempted first-degree homicide and felon in possession of a firearm have been requested against Jerrod Worzella, 24, of Wisconsin Rapids, Cox said.
And charges of party to the crime of attempted first-degree homicide have been requested against Curtis Gadke, 36; Luke Harmon, 29; Riley Esselman, 23; and Brandon Hermanson, 37.
Sun Prairie police were called to the Foxdale Apartments on Foxdale Drive shortly before 10:45 p.m. on Sept. 9 on a report of a shooting, Lt. Kevin Konopacki said in a report at the time.
Arriving officers found a 19-year-old man who had been shot in the hand and also had an eye injury, and was taken to a local hospital, Konopacki said.
Witnesses told police the male shooter used as an AR style rife, and investigators believe it was a targeted shooting, Konopacki said.
