5 suspects arrested in 1 of 3 three weekend shootings in Beloit, police say

Beloit police have arrested five people in connection with one of three shootings over the weekend that killed one person and injured five others.
The violence started Friday night. Officers were called at 9:18 p.m. for a person injured in a shooting, Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said Monday. When police arrived at the 1800 block of Fayette Avenue, officers found a 20-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital but eventually died, Sayles said.
Police responded to a separate nonfatal shooting in the 600 block of Woodward Avenue around 11 p.m. Friday. A 25-year-old Beloit woman sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and a 30-year-old Beloit woman was injured after she fell off a scooter during the incident. A third person received minor abrasions. All were treated at a local hospital and released.
Sayles said police believe both Friday shootings were connected due to similar descriptions of the suspect vehicles involved in the shootings, although he declined to describe those vehicles.
Police have not arrested any suspects in either incident and the investigations are ongoing.
But police have arrested five people suspected of involvement in a third shooting Saturday. Police responded to a shooting in the 1600 block of Dewey Avenue around 7:30 p.m. and found a 27-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man, both from Beloit, with non-life-threatening injuries.
Officers detained four men after a vehicle pursuit: Raymond Gosha, 21; Steve Brock, 23; Garrett Rocha, 22; and Tarious Armstrong, 19. All were arrested on suspicion of attempted homicide as a party to a crime, among other tentative charges.
The police were still searching for a fifth suspect, later identified as Devonte Cordier, 22, of Beloit, after he fled police at the scene Saturday. Officers working with the city’s Violent Crimes Interdiction Team spotted Cordier Monday and worked with the South Beloit Police Department to take him into custody, said Sarah Lock, the city of Beloit’s director of communications.
Police have not determined whether the third shooting was connected to the incidents on Friday, Sayles said.
The department responded to six additional reports of shots fired over the weekend, Sayles said.
“The acts of violence over the past 72 hours will not be tolerated in the city of Beloit,” he said. “My department and staff will come up with investigative techniques and tactics to bring these individuals to justice.”
Police asked anyone with information on any of the shootings to contact the Beloit Police Department at 608-364-6801 or the Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.