 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 shot at vigil for 16-year-old homicide victim in Milwaukee, police say
alert

5 shot at vigil for 16-year-old homicide victim in Milwaukee, police say

Police lights, generic file photo

MILWAUKEE — Five people were injured when gunfire erupted at a vigil for a 16-year-old homicide victim in Milwaukee, police said.

The shooting happened about 8 p.m. Tuesday in the city's Sherman Park neighborhood. According to police, the victims were two 15-year-old girls and three men, ages 30, 35 and 64.

According to the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) here is a list of 10 important reminders consumers should do to protect their information.

All of the victims were taken to hospitals and are expected to survive, authorities said.

A 16-year-old Milwaukee boy was killed at the same intersection early Monday morning, according to a Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office report.

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics