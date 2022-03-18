5 people arrested; Madison police searching marsh for 2 others in Beltline incident

Madison police have arrested five people and are searching for two others who fled into a marsh in an investigation of a stolen vehicle that caused a major backup on the Beltline Friday evening.

The Madison Police Department said a vehicle was reported stolen out of Sun Prairie around 3 p.m. Friday. By 4:40 p.m., officers were searching for two suspects in a marsh area.

The police chase caused a traffic backup of at least three miles on the Beltline Friday evening, according to authorities and traffic cameras.

"It's causing major traffic delays near Monona Drive," Madison police said.

The incident also involved a single-vehicle crash on the Beltline near Monona, according to Dane County Dispatch and the Department of Transportation.

A crash around 4 p.m. closed several lanes of the Beltline in both directions at mile marker 265 near Monona, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. Dane County Dispatch said the crash involved one vehicle. All lanes were reopened by 4:50 p.m.

Dispatch did not say anything more about the nature of the call, nor whether anyone was injured.

Madison Fire Department spokesperson Cynthia Schuster said the fire department's Lake Rescue Team was dispatched to the incident, but she's not sure why they were called to assist.

"I'm not sure what they're doing," she said.

Schuster said the emergency was a "law enforcement incident."

Traffic cameras showed the westbound lanes of the Beltline clogged with bumper to bumper traffic from West Broadway to Rimrock Road, or about three miles, around 4:30 p.m.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.