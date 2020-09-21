5 occupants of SUV get out and rob 2 pedestrians at gunpoint on West Side, Madison police say

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Five occupants of an SUV got out and robbed two pedestrians at gunpoint on the West Side early Monday morning, Madison police reported.

Officers were called to the 6700 block of Odana Road about 1:45 a.m. on a report an armed robbery that happened when two people who were on foot were approached by a smaller black SUV, Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a report.

Five people got out of the SUV and one displayed a handgun while demanding money from the pedestrians. One also was battered during the robbery, Hartman said.

Madison police have video evidence, and are asking anyone with information on the incident to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or at P3Tips.com.

