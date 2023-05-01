Five men from New York City have been charged in Dane County Court with running a nitrous oxide ring outside concerts at the Near East Side venue The Sylvee, according to a criminal complaint filed on Monday.

Madison police officers witnessed the group selling dozens of intoxicating gas filled-balloons to concertgoers on Thursday, shouting “Ice Cold! Whippets!” as their customers stumbled around in the street after inhaling the gas, according to the complaint.

The men, most in their 20s and from the Bronx, were arrested outside the show of “The String Cheese Incident” that night.

Each man – Lewis Miguel Almonte, David R. Colon, Hector J Jimenez, Omar Edward Flores and Raymond F Correa – face one charge of delivery of nitrous oxide to a person over 21 years old. Correa faces a felony count of obstruction and causing a soft tissue injury to an officer because he injured an officer’s knee while being tackled after trying to flee the scene on foot.

A Dane County Court commissioner ordered three of the men on cash bonds totaling in the thousands of dollars during their initial appearances on Monday.

Jimenez has a $5,000 cash bond. Almonte has a $4,000 cash bond and Colon has a $2,500 cash bond. Their two other accomplices, Flores and Correa, were also set to appear for an initial appearance on Monday.

According to the complaint:

Officers began surveilling the area outside of The Sylvee on the 100 block of South Livingston Street around 9:30 p.m. because of previous arrests for nitrous oxide sales.

As the concert let out, the group of men unloaded a pair of nitrous oxide tanks, one of them labeled "Pepsi-Cola Bottling," on East Main Street and began filling multi-colored balloons with the tanks' gas, the complaint said.

In view of the police, the group began selling the balloons to concert-goers with cash and through money exchange apps, shouting: "We've got grade A nitrous! 3 for $20.00 or $10.00 apiece," the complaint said.

One officer lost count of how many balloons were sold by the men.

"When the suspects were taken into custody, the area where they were filling the balloons was littered with empty balloons or balloon pieces from balloons that had popped," the complaint said.

Officers watched as concertgoers who had inhaled the gas "stumbled around in the street, leaning on cars and otherwise appeared stupefied by the contents."

When police moved in to arrest the subjects, they found a little over $2,000 on Flores and CashApp notifications on Colon's showing transactions that reached $50, the complaint said.

