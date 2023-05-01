Five men from the Bronx have been charged in Dane County with running a nitrous oxide ring outside concerts at the Near East Side venue The Sylvee, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.

Madison police witnessed the group selling dozens of intoxicating gas-filled balloons to concertgoers on Thursday, shouting “Ice Cold! Whippets!” as their customers stumbled around in the street after inhaling the gas, according to the complaint.

The men were arrested outside The String Cheese Incident show that night.

Each man — Lewis Miguel Almonte, 25; David R. Colon, 26; Hector J. Jimenez, 25; Omar Edward Flores, 26; and Raymond F. Correa, 30 — faces one charge of delivery of nitrous oxide to a person over 21 years old. Correa faces a felony count of obstruction and causing a soft-tissue injury to an officer because he injured an officer’s knee while being tackled after trying to flee the scene on foot, according to the complaint.

A Dane County Court commissioner on Monday ordered the men held on cash bonds ranging from $2,000 to $5,000.

According to the complaint:

Officers began staking out the area outside The Sylvee in the 100 block of South Livingston Street around 9:30 p.m. because people had been arrested for nitrous oxide sales there before.

As the concert let out, the group of men unloaded a pair of nitrous oxide tanks, one of them labeled "Pepsi-Cola Bottling," on East Main Street and began filling multicolored balloons with the tanks' gas.

In view of the police, the group began selling the balloons to concertgoers with cash and through money-exchange apps, shouting: "We've got grade A nitrous! Three for $20 or $10 apiece."

One officer lost count of how many balloons were sold by the men.

"When the suspects were taken into custody, the area where they were filling the balloons was littered with empty balloons or balloon pieces from balloons that had popped," the complaint says.

Officers watched as concertgoers who had inhaled the gas "stumbled around in the street, leaning on cars and otherwise appeared stupefied by the contents."

When police moved in to arrest the subjects, they found a little over $2,000 in cash on Flores and CashApp notifications on Colon's cellphone showing transactions as high as $50.

