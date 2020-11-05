5 more Wisconsin prisoners die from COVID-19, bringing DOC's total to 10 deaths

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Wisconsin prison system, the state Department of Corrections has reported five more prisoners have died, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related inmate deaths to 10.

In all, 4,925 inmates have been infected since the pandemic began, including 176 new cases among inmates Wednesday, according to DOC’s data dashboard. Nearly 1,000 new cases have been added within the last week.

Several active outbreaks, totaling 1,772 active cases among inmates across multiple prisons, were also reported Wednesday. Among staff, 211 DOC employees had active cases.

DOC announced the five new COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday. The other five had been announced Friday.

DOC reports the deaths when a local medical examiner or coroner has confirmed that COVID-19 was an underlying cause of death or a significant condition that contributed to death. More prisoners may have died from COVID-19, but they won’t be added to DOC’s data dashboard until the medical examiner confirms it.