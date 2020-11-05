5 more Wisconsin prisoners die from COVID-19, bringing DOC's total to 10 deaths

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the Wisconsin prison system, the state Department of Corrections has reported five more prisoners have died, bringing the total number of COVID-19-related inmate deaths to 10.
In all, 4,925 inmates have been infected since the pandemic began, including 176 new cases among inmates Wednesday, according to DOC’s data dashboard. Nearly 1,000 new cases have been added within the last week.
Several active outbreaks, totaling 1,772 active cases among inmates across multiple prisons, were also reported Wednesday. Among staff, 211 DOC employees had active cases.
DOC announced the five new COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday. The other five had been announced Friday.
DOC reports the deaths when a local medical examiner or coroner has confirmed that COVID-19 was an underlying cause of death or a significant condition that contributed to death. More prisoners may have died from COVID-19, but they won’t be added to DOC’s data dashboard until the medical examiner confirms it.
DOC does not disclose which prisons the deaths happened in, but the Wisconsin State Journal previously confirmed that four of the deaths happened in three prisons: Dodge Correctional Institution, Green Bay Correctional Institution and Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution.
Support Local Journalism
Five prisons had COVID-19 outbreaks totaling more than 100 active cases among inmates Wednesday: Waupun Correctional Institution with 395 cases; Redgranite Correctional Institution with 297; Stanley Correctional Institution with 241; Jackson Correctional Institution with 194; and Dodge Correctional Institution with 169. The case counts are similar to what DOC reported Monday.
Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution and Oshkosh Correctional Institution also have seen major outbreaks over the past few months — a total of 872 and 669 cases, respectively — but the active case counts at the prisons have been coming down.
Prisons with smaller active case counts Monday included Racine Correctional Institution/Sturtevant Transitional Facility with 73 active COVID-19 cases among inmates; Winnebago Correctional Center with 64; Chippewa Valley Correctional Treatment Facility with 59; Green Bay Correctional Institution with 58; Taycheedah Correctional Institution with 57; Oshkosh Correctional Institution with 38; and New Lisbon Correctional Institution with 31.
DOC’s policy is for infected prisoners to be isolated and medically cared for, and for exposed inmates to be quarantined.
Wisconsin DOC confirms COVID-19 deaths among prison inmates tops recent notable crime-related news
Wisconsin DOC releases data on COVID-19-related inmate deaths for first time; 5 are dead
McFarland woman, 3 Madison men indicted on drug charges by federal grand jury
Madison woman arrested for pointing gun, wanting to shoot man who damaged her car
Man charged with damaging statues also charged with breaking City-County Building windows
2 more Wisconsin prisons have COVID-19 outbreaks totaling more than 500 active cases
Man arrested for attempted homicide for attack on 71-year-old homeless man Downtown
2 teens arrested in July 6 vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on West Side, Madison police say
Ahead of homecoming and Halloween, Cottage Grove police confiscate mountain of toilet paper
Janesville man indicted on charges for 7 armed robberies in Rock, Dane counties
Woman arrested after stabbing ex-husband in town of Harmony home they share
Madison man pleads not guilty to homicide in stabbing death of his daughter
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.