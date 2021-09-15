 Skip to main content
5 Janesville students arrested after melee at Parker High School, police say

Five students at Parker High School in Janesville were arrested Wednesday morning after a fight, Janesville police said. 

The high school's school liaison officer had to "use force to gain control" of a student who "became physical" with staff while breaking up the fight shortly before 11 a.m., Lt. Joshua Norem said in a statement. The fight put the school on a brief soft-lockdown though classes continued. 

Four students were arrested for battery and another was arrested for disorderly conduct and resisting a police officer, Norem said. Discipline of the students involved in the fight is pending a school district investigation, Norem said. 

Janesville police did not immediately return a call requesting more information.

