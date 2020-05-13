5 injured when intoxicated SUV driver crashes into Metro bus on West Side, Madison police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Five people were injured when an intoxicated driver crashed an SUV into a Metro Transit bus Tuesday night on the West Side, Madison police reported.

The Chevy Tahoe driver, whose name was not released, failed to stop for a red signal at Odana Road and Gammon Road and crashed into the bus shortly after 10:30 p.m., Lt. Kipp Hartman said in a statement.

The Tahoe hit the bus so hard it left the road and struck a retaining wall, Hartman said.

The Metro bus driver was treated for minor injuries, while the only passenger on the bus was not injured. The driver of the SUV and its three passengers all were taken to local hospitals for minor injuries, Hartman said.

The SUV driver was processed for operating while intoxicated and cited for several traffic violations, Hartman said.

Ladder Co. 2 and Medic 7 were initially dispatched to the crash, but three additional ambulances, an engine company, and Command Car 31 also were sent following reports of multiple injuries and people trapped in the SUV, Madison Fire Department spokeswoman Cynthia Schuster said in a statement.

Fire crews helped three people get out of the Tahoe, which had significant front end damage and deployed airbags, Schuster said.

