5 injured, 2 flown to hospital following Dodge County crash, authorities say
alert

Five people were injured and two were flown to UW Hospital after a two-vehicle crash near Columbus on Friday, authorities reported.

The Columbus Fire Department was dispatched to the intersection of highway TT and highway 16 at around 4:45 p.m. following reports of a crash. 

Four ambulances were sent to the scene, two people were airlifted on UW MedFlight to UW-Hospital in Madison, another was transported to the hospital by ambulance. 

Major traffic delays are expected in the area as law enforcement investigate the scene. 

