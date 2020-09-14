5 gun incidents keep Madison, Janesville police busy Saturday and Sunday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Five incidents involving guns kept Madison and Janesville police busy Saturday and Sunday.

At about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the 1500 block of Trailsway on the North Side of Madison, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.

Officers found shell casings in the 1500 block of Trailsway, but there were no reported injuries or damage, Gibson said.

A police dog was brought in but couldn’t find any suspects, Gibson said.

Shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, a woman told police she was driving on East Washington Avenue approaching Lien Road on the Far East Side of Madison when a light-colored small vehicle pulled up beside her and one of the occupants pointed a handgun at her, Gibson said in a statement.

The woman drove away and called police, who checked the area but did not find the vehicle. No shots were fired and the woman was not injured, Gibson said.

At about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, multiple callers reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area of Rimrock Road, south of Moorland Road, on the South Side of Madison, Gibson said in a statement.

Officers didn’t find any evidence of gunshots, and there were no reported injuries or damage, Gibson said.