5 gun incidents keep Madison, Janesville police busy Saturday and Sunday

Five incidents involving guns kept Madison and Janesville police busy Saturday and Sunday.
At about 9:30 p.m. Saturday, multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the 1500 block of Trailsway on the North Side of Madison, Sgt. Ryan Gibson said in a statement.
Officers found shell casings in the 1500 block of Trailsway, but there were no reported injuries or damage, Gibson said.
A police dog was brought in but couldn’t find any suspects, Gibson said.
Shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday, a woman told police she was driving on East Washington Avenue approaching Lien Road on the Far East Side of Madison when a light-colored small vehicle pulled up beside her and one of the occupants pointed a handgun at her, Gibson said in a statement.
The woman drove away and called police, who checked the area but did not find the vehicle. No shots were fired and the woman was not injured, Gibson said.
At about 12:15 a.m. Sunday, multiple callers reported hearing multiple gunshots in the area of Rimrock Road, south of Moorland Road, on the South Side of Madison, Gibson said in a statement.
Officers didn’t find any evidence of gunshots, and there were no reported injuries or damage, Gibson said.
Shortly before 12:45 a.m. Sunday, multiple callers reported hearing multiple shots in the area of Swanton Road and Walbridge Avenue on the Far East Side, Gibson said in a statement.
Again, officers didn’t find any evidence of gunshots, and there were no reported injuries or damage, Gibson said.
In Janesville about 9:30 p.m. Sunday, multiple people reported hearing seven to eight gunshots in the area of South Main Street and Clark Street and then vehicles accelerating out of the area, Sgt. Jennifer Wehmas said in a statement.
Officers located shell casings in the 100 block of Clark Street, one occupied residence that was struck by a bullet, but there were no reports of injuries, Wehmas said.
Witness statements and video surveillance revealed two vehicles were involved in some type of road rage incident in which gunfire was exchanged, Wehmas said.
One vehicle was described as a newer, silver hatchback car similar to a Subaru, and the second vehicle was described as a newer, blue car with dark tinted windows similar to Acura TSX. The blue vehicle also has loud or modified exhaust, Wehmas said.
Anyone with information on the Madison incidents is asked to call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or use P3Tips.com.
Anyone with information on the Janesville incidents is asked to call 608-757-2244 or use the Crime Stoppers at 608-756-3636 or the P3 phone app.
